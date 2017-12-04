Obstruction of Justice, Tax Cuts for Winners, and Unprotected Monuments

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Of course: Trump’s lawyers are now making the case that the president, as chief law enforcement officer, is exempt from charges of obstruction of justice. Daniel Hemel explains why that’s an argument without precedent.

For the dominant: The tax bill privileges winners over losers, Jordan Weissmann writes. It’ll boost everyone who’s been gaining ground—unless they happen to live in blue states.

Who’s hurt: The Trump administration’s cuts to national monuments in Utah aren’t just another indication of Trumpian disrespect for the natural world and contempt for the idea of public lands. The move is also an affront to the Native American tribes who have argued strenuously that these monuments should not be delisted, Eleanor Cummins writes.

The key: Alice Gregory argues that vintage Sesame Street—a worthy, valuable bit of culture— imprinted itself deeply on her psyche.

For fun: It’s here! David Ehrlich’s Best Movies of 2017 montage.

