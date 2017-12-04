You Can Now Watch the 25 Best Movies of 2017 in a Single, Gorgeous Montage

It’s December, which means ’tis the season for critics to release their best-of lists, looking back at the year in cinema and ranking the movies that stood out. And while these lists tend to reshuffle the same few contenders, IndieWire’s David Ehrlich’s countdown always stands out, not necessarily because of his choices but because of how he presents them: in a gorgeous video montage.

As he did last year, Ehrlich distills each movie on his 2017 list to “a single memorable moment,” from the now-infamous pie scene in A Ghost Story to Get Out’s terrifying first glimpse of “the sunken place.” The result is a supercut of the kinds of scenes you were left thinking about after leaving the theater, all set to a soundtrack of the year’s most memorable movie music, including “Never Gonna Give You Up” (from the Lego Batman Movie), “I’m Every Woman” (from Girls Trip), and plenty of Sufjan Stevens as a nod to Call Me by Your Name.