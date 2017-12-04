 David Ehrlich picks the Top 25 movies of 2017 (VIDEO).

Dec. 4 2017 11:09 AM

Dec. 4 2017

You Can Now Watch the 25 Best Movies of 2017 in a Single, Gorgeous Montage

It’s December, which means ’tis the season for critics to release their best-of lists, looking back at the year in cinema and ranking the movies that stood out. And while these lists tend to reshuffle the same few contenders, IndieWire’s David Ehrlich’s countdown always stands out, not necessarily because of his choices but because of how he presents them: in a gorgeous video montage.

As he did last year, Ehrlich distills each movie on his 2017 list to “a single memorable moment,” from the now-infamous pie scene in A Ghost Story to Get Out’s terrifying first glimpse of “the sunken place.” The result is a supercut of the kinds of scenes you were left thinking about after leaving the theater, all set to a soundtrack of the year’s most memorable movie music, including “Never Gonna Give You Up” (from the Lego Batman Movie), “I’m Every Woman” (from Girls Trip), and plenty of Sufjan Stevens as a nod to Call Me by Your Name.

You can read Ehrlich’s explanation for his choices over at IndieWire.

David Ehrlich’s Top 25 Movies of 2017

1. Call Me by Your Name

2. Dunkirk

3. A Ghost Story

4. Personal Shopper

5. The Florida Project

6. Columbus

7. Lady Bird

8. Faces Places

9. The Post

10. Phantom Thread

11. A Quiet Passion

12. Okja

13. Wonderstruck

14. Good Time

15. The Beguiled

16. Get Out

17. Thelma

18. The Big Sick

19. Foxtrot

20. A Fantastic Woman

21. Lady Macbeth

22. Mother!

23. Baby Driver

24. The Lure

25. All These Sleepless Nights