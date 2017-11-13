 What the Hannity–Keurig fight was all about, a review of Taylor Swift’s Reputation, and Roy Moore, in Slate's daily newsletter.

Keurig vs. Hannity, Taylor’s Reputation, and Roy Moore’s History

Keurig vs. Hannity, Taylor’s Reputation, and Roy Moore’s History

Slate
The Angle
Sharp takes on big stories.
Nov. 13 2017 6:04 PM

The Angle: Outlaw Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Keurig vs. Hannity, Taylor’s Reputation, and Roy Moore’s history.

Alabama-Woman-Accusing-GOP-Senate-Candidate-Judge-Roy-Moore-Of-Sexual-Assault-Holds-News-Conference-With-Attorney-Gloria-Allred
Beverly Young Nelson holds a high school yearbook she says was signed by Roy Moore during a news conference on Monday.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Beyond bounds: Roy Moore’s alleged abuse of teenage girls is only the beginning of his lawlessness, Dahlia Lithwick and James Sample write. His political career has been founded on his willingness to condemn and defy “any legal ruling or norm with which he disagrees.” (If you missed it over the weekend: #MeAt14.)

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments

Thinking twice: For the first time in decades, Fred Kaplan reports, Congress is inquiring into the question: How hard would it be for the president to launch nuclear weapons on his own? (Why now? Oh, no reason.)

Advertisement

Uneven: Carl Wilson finds Taylor Swift’s new album Reputation to be a fascinating, vulnerable, sometimes-great exploration of a child star’s growing pains. (There’s also a lot of sex in there! Surprise.)

Bigger picture: Barbara Ehrenreich talks to Haley Swenson about sexual harassment as worker abuse.

For fun: The most absurd little fight.

Smash ’em up,

Rebecca