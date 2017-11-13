Keurig vs. Hannity, Taylor’s Reputation, and Roy Moore’s History

Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Beyond bounds: Roy Moore’s alleged abuse of teenage girls is only the beginning of his lawlessness, Dahlia Lithwick and James Sample write. His political career has been founded on his willingness to condemn and defy “any legal ruling or norm with which he disagrees.” (If you missed it over the weekend: #MeAt14.)

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Thinking twice: For the first time in decades, Fred Kaplan reports, Congress is inquiring into the question: How hard would it be for the president to launch nuclear weapons on his own? (Why now? Oh, no reason.)

Advertisement



Uneven: Carl Wilson finds Taylor Swift’s new album Reputation to be a fascinating, vulnerable, sometimes-great exploration of a child star’s growing pains. (There’s also a lot of sex in there! Surprise.)

Bigger picture: Barbara Ehrenreich talks to Haley Swenson about sexual harassment as worker abuse.

For fun: The most absurd little fight.

Smash ’em up,

Rebecca