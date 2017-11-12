The #MeAt14 hashtag is a moving rebuke to Roy Moore.

Scott Olson/Getty Images

"Other than being with an underage person - he didn't really force himself," Alabama Geneva County GOP chairman Riley Seibenhener tells me. "I know that's bad enough, but I don't know. If he withdraws, it's five weeks to the election...that would concede it to the Democrat." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 10, 2017

Alabama Geneva County GOP chairman Riley Seibenhener, who called me back, says he doesn't believe the allegations are true, but if they're true he won't support him - but, at the same time, it's not "forcible rape."



"I know that 14-year-olds don't make good decisions," he adds. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 10, 2017

"It was 40 years ago," Alabama Marion County GOP chair David Hall tells me. "I really don't see the relevance of it. He was 32. She was supposedly 14. She's not saying that anything happened other than they kissed." — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 9, 2017

But even before Alabama Republicans started this disgusting sputtering, North Carolina lawyer Catherine R. L. Lawson tweeted a reminder of just what 14 looked like in her case, with the hashtag #MeAt14:

Can’t consent at 14.

Not in Alabama.

Not anywhere. #MeAt14 pic.twitter.com/AFUw1Ru4X2 — Catherine R L Lawson (@catlawson) November 10, 2017

Advertisement



On Saturday, the hashtag took off, helped along by a tweet from Daily Show co-creator Lizz Winstead that quickly went viral:

This is me at 14. I was on the gymnastics team and sang in the choir. I was not dating a 32 year old man. Who were you at 14? Tweet a pic, tell us who you were and pic to the top of your page #MeAt14 #NoMoore pic.twitter.com/HPVzMgaD8h — Lizz Winstead (@lizzwinstead) November 12, 2017

Soon, women and men from around the country were sharing photos of themselves at age 14, including some bold-faced names:

#MeAt14 w my boyfriend — JK I’m with my math teacher, Mr James @lizzwinstead pic.twitter.com/e2BaXySl7Y — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) November 12, 2017

#MeAt14 I worshipped my brother. I loved my dog, Pucci. I loved OMD. I had Big hair. I was happy. I was innocent.



Please share your #MeAt14. pic.twitter.com/ccPyVHgcVS — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 12, 2017

I was eating a lot of chocolate chip cookie dough and learning to do the “hustle” and not worrying about a 32 year old man trying to hustle me. #MeAt14 pic.twitter.com/xp7UPiiZdq — Katie Couric (@katiecouric) November 12, 2017

You know what all of those people look like as adults. Did any of them look like they were ready to date a 32-year-old assistant D.A. at the age of 14? And the cumulative effect of #MeAt14 is even more poignant and troubling. Scroll through the hashtag a little, past long-ago school portraits and faded snapshots, and ask yourself if that looks like a healthy dating pool for an adult. Apparently, to some Republicans, it does.