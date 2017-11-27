The Angle: Toddler Mind Edition
Slate’s daily newsletter on the tax bill, a royal engagement, and being 2.
Being 2: The United States could make great strides by investing in a particularly winsome population, Lillian Mongeau writes: the 2-year-olds among us. (This, along with another piece about what exactly is going on in the brain of a person between 24 and 36 months old, is part of a new Slate series: The Trouble With 2.)
Up next: Jim Newell outlines the steps the GOP will have to take to get their tax bill to President Trump to sign before Christmas. A lot could happen between then and now: “The thing that they pass could look quite a bit different from what they have written.”
Tough year: Nothing much happened in book-selling in 2017, Laura Miller writes. Sales were largely moribund in an age of big news, with very few books breaking into best-seller territory.
Glee: Ruth Graham explains why the engagement of Prince Harry to actress Meghan Markle has delighted even the staunchest of royal-haters.
For fun: Why Titanic’s Jack couldn’t fit on that door.
Still doesn’t make sense,
Rebecca