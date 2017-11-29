Net Neutrality, Coco, and North Korea’s Nuclear Capabilities

Kena Betancur/AFP/Getty Images

Yes they can (probably): The technical details of its latest missile launch means that if North Korea can't hit the East Coast yet, they’ll be able to do that imminently. Josh Keating writes: “It’s time to start accepting our current predicament and figuring out what to do about it.”

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



They love it: Ajit Pai is parroting what-about-ist, anti-Twitter talking points in arguing against net neutrality. As April Glaser reports, alt-righters are over the moon.

Advertisement



How it worked: Larry Nassar, the doctor who sexually abused young gymnasts, operated within an athletic culture where girls are used to letting other people control their bodies. Former gymnast Rebecca Schuman finds this story to be sadly familiar.

Blanket approach: We should screen all 2-year-olds for autism, Zoe Kirsch argues. It’d do a lot to eliminate disparities in treatment across race and socioeconomic status.

For fun: all the things gringos might not get about Coco.

There’s a lot!

Rebecca