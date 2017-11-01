Cloud Twitter, Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and John Kelly’s Missteps

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Not a good man: We had hope that John Kelly, despite his stance on immigration and other antiquated views, might at least be an honest broker. After his treatment of Rep. Frederica Wilson, those hopes are dead, Will Saletan writes.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Wishful thinking: There is no way a bunch of pedestrians with handguns could have stopped the Manhattan truck attacker, Phillip Carter writes. Trained troops fail to thwart similar assaults regularly.

All talk: Hayden Shelby needs medicine to handle her mental health issues, but at every turn, people want to convince her that cognitive behavioral therapy would work, if she would just apply herself.

Rename it: Fred Kaplan thinks the Williamsburg Bridge should, indeed, be rechristened to honor Sonny Rollins.

For fun: Cloud Twitter is where it’s at.

Start your own,

Rebecca