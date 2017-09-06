Flood Maps, North Korea, and the Houston Recovery

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Now what?: Texas, a place where libertarians have managed to codify many of their principles into law, seems supremely ill-equipped to recover from a catastrophic event like Harvey. Dan Gross counts the ways.

Be skeptical: FEMA’s flood maps—very powerful documents that dictate whether or not people have to buy flood insurance, and how secure they feel in their homes—have all kinds of problems, Ramin Skibba writes.

Don’t worry so much: Fred Kaplan promises that the theory of deterrence, which is supposed to be irrelevant in the North Korean situation, will keep Kim Jong-un from starting a war—so long as Trump plays things right. (Insert rictus emoji here.)

40-something anthems: Carl Wilson listens to LCD Soundsystem’s new album and finds it moving and absorbing, as frontman James Murphy musters all available self-awareness to avoid falling into the pit of midlife nostalgia.

