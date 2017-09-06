 FEMA’s flawed flood maps, the North Korean threat, and Houston’s prospects for recovery, in Slate’s daily newsletter.

Flood Maps, North Korea, and the Houston Recovery

Flood Maps, North Korea, and the Houston Recovery

Sept. 6 2017

The Angle: Texas Isn’t Ready Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on flood maps, North Korea, and the Houston recovery.

Houston-Area-Continues-Recovery-Efforts-From-Catastrophic-Hurricane-Harvey-Damage
Joe Turano, 87, waits to be helped out of a monster truck as he returns to his flooded home on Wednesday in Houston.

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Now what?: Texas, a place where libertarians have managed to codify many of their principles into law, seems supremely ill-equipped to recover from a catastrophic event like Harvey. Dan Gross counts the ways.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments

Be skeptical: FEMA’s flood maps—very powerful documents that dictate whether or not people have to buy flood insurance, and how secure they feel in their homes—have all kinds of problems, Ramin Skibba writes.

Don’t worry so much: Fred Kaplan promises that the theory of deterrence, which is supposed to be irrelevant in the North Korean situation, will keep Kim Jong-un from starting a war—so long as Trump plays things right. (Insert rictus emoji here.)

40-something anthems: Carl Wilson listens to LCD Soundsystem’s new album and finds it moving and absorbing, as frontman James Murphy musters all available self-awareness to avoid falling into the pit of midlife nostalgia.

For fun: Trump’s lawyer said what?

What?

Rebecca