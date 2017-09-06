Trump Lawyer: "I Am on Be Here for Long But Will Be I My Piece Against Bullshit Russian Bullshit"
Ty Cobb is a White House attorney. He was hired in July and has been of interest to the public thusfar mostly because he has a distinctive mustache and is named Ty Cobb, like the baseball player, to whom he is apparently distantly related. Now, however, he's also notable for writing a comically disjointed but heartfelt late-night email about Russia to the owner of a noodle restaurant who had been harassing him via unsolicited messages about fellatio.
Mother Jones broke this classic story of unlikely friendship between mustache lawyer and noodle fellatio man:
In a bizarre late-night email exchange, President Donald Trump’s top White House lawyer working on the Russia scandal, Ty Cobb, said that he was serving in the White House because “more adults” were needed there and noted that he had made a financial sacrifice in order to take the job. ... Cobb’s interlocutor was, improbably, the owner of a Washington noodle shop called Toki. This restauranteur, Jeff Jetton, has been something of a mixer or an amateur investigator in the Russia scandal.
Jetton sent Slate his email exchange with Cobb (really). Here's the kind of thing Jetton was writing to the attorney before their conversation turned serious:
At what point will you stop fondling the Don's balls and say no, out of curiosity?
Also:
Have fun choking Trump's nutsack. Douche.
And:
I wish you nothing but joy when his hairy testicles get caught up in your throat.
For some reason—boredom, perhaps—Cobb responded to one of the non-obscene sections of the emails, in which Jetton asked him how he personally justified working for a figure like Trump. They went back and forth a while; here's one of Cobb's responses:
Can say assertively the more adults in the room will be better. Me and Kelly among others. Over and out
Another:
All deserve a defense. Particularly with phony allegations and fake news. I am on't be here for long but will be I my piece against bullshit Russian bullshit that hurts us now and is totally political limiting Russian cooperation against NK. This shit is real and real time. Got to go: Best, Ty
Typos aside, the gist here is comprehensible: Every American deserves a defense, including Donald Trump, and Cobb believes that he's helping the country by providing a stable presence in the White House and dealing with what he believes to be an overblown scandal that's harming American interests. Also, "bullshit Russian bullshit" is a great phrase. Ty Cobb for president?