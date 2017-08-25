 Open carry should be banned at protests, Taylor Swift's new single reviewed, and identity politics on the left, in Slate's daily newsletter.

Open Carry at Protests, Taylor’s New Single, and Identity Politics on the Left

Aug. 25 2017 6:14 PM

The Angle: Leave the Guns Edition

Violent-Clashes-Erupt-at-Unite-The-Right-Rally-In-Charlottesville_1
A protester wearing a pistol on his hip stands near the location where a car plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters on Aug. 12 in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Disarm: Why should protesters ever need to carry weapons? Connor McLean argues that permitted rallies should disallow the kinds of strapped-up displays we saw in Charlottesville, Virginia.

You and me: Academic and self-styled cultural gadfly Mark Lilla really, really doesn't like “identity politics.” He tells Isaac Chotiner all about it.

You made me do it: At the very least, Carl Wilson writes, Taylor Swift's much-ridiculed new single is a departure. It shows that she is capable of reinventing herself—a skill she'll need in the years to come.

That's real: Arya and Sansa Stark were at each others' throats last week on Game of Thrones, and it annoyed a lot of people. But Isaac Butler found their spat to be extremely believable.

