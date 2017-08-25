Open Carry at Protests, Taylor’s New Single, and Identity Politics on the Left

Win McNamee/Getty Images

Disarm: Why should protesters ever need to carry weapons? Connor McLean argues that permitted rallies should disallow the kinds of strapped-up displays we saw in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



You and me: Academic and self-styled cultural gadfly Mark Lilla really, really doesn't like “identity politics.” He tells Isaac Chotiner all about it.

Advertisement



You made me do it: At the very least, Carl Wilson writes, Taylor Swift's much-ridiculed new single is a departure. It shows that she is capable of reinventing herself—a skill she'll need in the years to come.

That's real: Arya and Sansa Stark were at each others' throats last week on Game of Thrones, and it annoyed a lot of people. But Isaac Butler found their spat to be extremely believable.

For fun: Kenan Thompson as that "Blacks for Trump" dude, for your consideration.

Good weekend to all,

Rebecca