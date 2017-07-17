 How Trumpcare might pass, how Trump is defending his son, and the risks of trampolines and mac and cheese, in Slate’s daily newsletter.

Trumpcare’s Paths to Passage, Trump Defenses of Collusion, and Dangerous Fun

July 17 2017 6:05 PM

The Angle: See What Sticks Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on paths to BCRA passage, Trump defenses of collusion, and dangerous fun.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders, working hard to muddy those waters.

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

So many reasons: Will Saletan tries to tally the different ways the Trumps and their surrogates are defending Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer and stops at 15, many of which contradict one another.

Not some big plan: Isaac Chotiner interviews Joshua Yaffa, a New Yorker correspondent who argues that Americans with their paranoiac bulletin boards are giving Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin way too much credit.

Getting through: There are two ways Republicans might pass the health care bill, Reihan Salam writes: Get on board with Ted Cruz and his “consumer freedom option.” Or entice Democrats to sign on by offering block grants to give states more leeway to tailor their own systems.

Threat matrix, kids’ edition: Trampolines: Panic! (Says Melinda Wenner Moyer.) Mac and cheese: Don’t panic! (Writes Susan Matthews.)

For fun: Ed Sheeran messes up Game of Thrones’ joyous return.

