Trumpcare’s Paths to Passage, Trump Defenses of Collusion, and Dangerous Fun

Nicholas Kamm/AFP/Getty Images

So many reasons: Will Saletan tries to tally the different ways the Trumps and their surrogates are defending Donald Trump Jr.’s meeting with a Russian lawyer and stops at 15, many of which contradict one another.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Not some big plan: Isaac Chotiner interviews Joshua Yaffa, a New Yorker correspondent who argues that Americans with their paranoiac bulletin boards are giving Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin way too much credit.

Advertisement



Getting through: There are two ways Republicans might pass the health care bill, Reihan Salam writes: Get on board with Ted Cruz and his “consumer freedom option.” Or entice Democrats to sign on by offering block grants to give states more leeway to tailor their own systems.

For fun: Ed Sheeran messes up Game of Thrones’ joyous return.

Whyyyy,

Rebecca