Dunkirk in Fact and Fiction, Sessions’ Recusal, and Trump and the Law

In his own world: The latest New York Times interview with President Trump shows that he doesn’t care at all about what any of his allies have said or about “legal principles or distinctions,” Will Saletan observes. The man operates in a consequence-free zone in his own imagination, exhibiting a true “obtuseness to facts, laws, and morals.”

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



His fault: Trumpcare failed in part because Donald Trump checked out of the effort to pass it, Jamelle Bouie writes. At every turn, he just wasn’t there.

When Sessions is the ethical one: Trump’s interview with the Times brings up another point: Attorney General Jeff Sessions surprised the president when he recused himself from the Russia investigation. Leon Neyfakh writes that, in hindsight, that looks like the last ethical thing anyone in this administration has done.

What works: The history of nuclear fear shows us that anxiety about climate change could have multiple outcomes. I asked historian Spencer Weart for his thoughts.

Terror from the air: How to tell fact from fiction while watching Dunkirk, by John Broich. (Also, here’s how to pick which format to see Dunkirk in—there are many options.)

For fun: Girls Trip is wonderful.

