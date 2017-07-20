Dunkirk Is Playing in Six Different Formats. Here’s How to Decide Which to See It in.

Dunkirk Is Playing in Six Different Formats. Here’s How to Decide Which You Should See It in.
Christopher Nolan’s World War II epic Dunkirk opens this weekend in at least six different formats, including IMAX 70mm, 70mm, IMAX with laser projection, IMAX with xenon projection, 35mm, and standard DCP projection.
Which one should you see it in? We made this video to show the difference between each and help you decide. And if you want to know where you can see Dunkirk near you in 70 MM or IMAX 70 MM, here’s a handy tool.
Advertisement
Read more in Slate about Dunkirk: