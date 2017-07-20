 Why see Dunkirk in IMAX 70 MM, explained. (VIDEO)

Dunkirk Is Playing in Six Different Formats. Here’s How to Decide Which to See It in.

Dunkirk Is Playing in Six Different Formats. Here’s How to Decide Which to See It in.

Slate
Brow Beat
Brow Beat
Slate's Culture Blog
July 20 2017 11:34 AM

Dunkirk Is Playing in Six Different Formats. Here’s How to Decide Which You Should See It in.

Kenneth Branagh in Dunkirk
Kenneth Branagh in Dunkirk

Warner Bros.

Christopher Nolan’s World War II epic Dunkirk opens this weekend in at least six different formats, including IMAX 70mm, 70mm, IMAX with laser projection, IMAX with xenon projection, 35mm, and standard DCP projection.

Which one should you see it in? We made this video to show the difference between each and help you decide. And if you want to know where you can see Dunkirk near you in 70 MM or IMAX 70 MM, here’s a handy tool.

Advertisement

Read more in Slate about Dunkirk:

Daniel Hubbard is a writer, editor, and director living in New York City.