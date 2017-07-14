A New TB Risk, David Brooks Comes Close, and the GOP’s Silence

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

On the line: The GOP’s refusal to see the Trump–Russia scandal as a problem threatens the foundations of our system, Jamelle Bouie writes: “Democracy is only possible if there’s confidence in the process, and foreign intervention is deeply damaging to that confidence.”

Defending the devil: Mark this day—Leon Neyfakh thinks we should give Jeff Sessions the benefit of the doubt.

Close, but no cigar: David Brooks’ famous soppressatta column, and its favorable reception from conservatives, shows that the right is willing to accept concepts like safe spaces and microaggressions—but only when the people who need protection are the working class. Osita Nwanevu explains.

Side effects: One unexpected outcome of Trump-style draconian immigration enforcement is disruptions in medical care, Daniel Marchalik writes. That could leave us suddenly vulnerable to new outbreaks of tuberculosis.

For fun: that first scene from Baby Driver.

