Watch Baby Driver’s Fabulous, Most Groovy Opening Scene

You can’t have a great movie without a great opening scene, and Baby Driver starts with a corker: a thrilling heist sequence meticulously choreographed to the Jon Spencer Blues Explosion’s “Bellbottoms.” With its sweeping strings and snarling guitar, the song seems to have been invented for the purpose, and in fact, it was “Bellbottoms” that gave Wright the inspiration for a movie about a getaway driver whose every move is tied to the beat of his own personal soundtrack, even if it took Wright 23 years to turn that initial idea into a feature film. Sony has now put that first scene online as a teaser for Baby Driver’s theatrical release, and even if the film as a whole leaves you somewhat cold, the opening is a pleasure to rewatch.

