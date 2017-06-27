Trump’s Watergate, Roxane Gay’s New Memoir, and Fixing the Democratic Party

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Saving the donkey: Jon Ossoff’s failed bid to take over Georgia’s 6th Congressional District last week set many Democrats off in a panic over the future of the party and progressivism in America. Isaac Chotiner rounds up seven smart—and terrified—liberals to ask one another what’s gone wrong and how they can start winning again.

Watergate all over again?: How much does Trump’s Russia scandal mirror Nixon’s Watergate? Michelle Goldberg explores the major parallels—break-ins, high-level firings, paranoid presidents—but also the roles history and recollection have played in making Watergate a lasting example of a presidential downfall.

The pain in Hunger: Katy Waldman reviews Roxane Gay’s Hunger, a memoir that aims to tell the story of the author’s body and her weight and eating issues. As expected, the tome is complex and deeply personal, but Waldman found Gay falling too often into paradoxical proclamations. “Hunger registers an intensity of pain that both transcends the number on the scale and feels utterly captive to it,” Waldman concludes.

Track the brags: When was the last time Trump bragged about the election? Slate’s got a website for that: whenwasthelasttimetrumpbraggedabouttheelection.com. Current factoid: The average time between Trump’s election brags is 10 days.

For fun: Wait, are feminists supposed to drool over women’s butts now, or nah?

