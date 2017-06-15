 Sessions’ motives, Mattis to set policy in Afghanistan, and deportation stories in 2017, in Slate’s daily newsletter.

Sessions’ Motives, Mattis in Afghanistan, and Deportations in 2017

Sessions’ Motives, Mattis in Afghanistan, and Deportations in 2017

Slate
The Angle
Sharp takes on big stories.
June 15 2017 6:01 PM

The Angle: Deportation Stories Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Sessions’ motives, Mattis and Afghanistan, and deportations in the age of Trump.

Immigration-Activists-Rally-In-Support-Of-Immigrant-Father-Arrested-After-Dropping-Daughter-At-School
The daughters of Romulo Avelica-Gonzalez—from left, Jocelyn, Fatima, and Yuleni—attend a rally for his release outside ICE offices on March 13 in Los Angeles.

David McNew/Getty Images

Sixty scenes: Seth Freed Wessler brings together an often-heartbreaking list of acts of immigration enforcement in the age of Trump.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion

Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments

Autocracy watch: You probably read Masha Gessen’s November piece “Autocracy: Rules for Survival” more than once in the past few months. Here is Isaac Chotiner speaking with the journalist about Trump’s actions so far in a two-part interview: Part 1. Part 2.

Advertisement

Tell me true: Jeff Sessions and Rod Rosenstein are protecting themselves with their dodgy, roundabout testimony, Will Saletan writes: “They're giving answers and nonanswers that seem carefully crafted to allow for the possibility that they were used.”

President AWOL: Against all precedent, Donald Trump has decided to let Secretary of Defense James Mattis take over the decision-making in Afghanistan. To Fred Kaplan, this proves, yet again, how totally unfit Trump is for the office of commander in chief.

For fun: Danny McBride’s Father’s Day shopping list.

Make up a new sport,

Rebecca