Sessions’ Motives, Mattis in Afghanistan, and Deportations in 2017

Sixty scenes: Seth Freed Wessler brings together an often-heartbreaking list of acts of immigration enforcement in the age of Trump.

Autocracy watch: You probably read Masha Gessen’s November piece “Autocracy: Rules for Survival” more than once in the past few months. Here is Isaac Chotiner speaking with the journalist about Trump’s actions so far in a two-part interview: Part 1. Part 2.

Tell me true: Jeff Sessions and Rod Rosenstein are protecting themselves with their dodgy, roundabout testimony, Will Saletan writes: “They're giving answers and nonanswers that seem carefully crafted to allow for the possibility that they were used.”

President AWOL: Against all precedent, Donald Trump has decided to let Secretary of Defense James Mattis take over the decision-making in Afghanistan. To Fred Kaplan, this proves, yet again, how totally unfit Trump is for the office of commander in chief.

