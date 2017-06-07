Modern Sexism, Bulls vs. Warriors, and Some Interesting Nontestimony

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Important silence: Why did four intelligence officials refuse to answer the Senate Intelligence Committee's questions about Donald Trump's possible obstruction of the investigation into his ties with Russia on Wednesday? Because they didn't want to perjure themselves, Michelle Goldberg argues.

Democracy under threat: Jamelle Bouie looks at the White House's choice not to cooperate with any Democratic requests for oversight and sees the natural culmination of a yearslong Republican destruction of the bipartisan norms that once guided Congress's actions.

A lost tool: Prosecutors around the country are hobbled by Attorney General Jeff Sessions' decision to stop supporting the National Committee on Forensic Science, Rebecca McCray reports.

Our shiny new sexism: New research measuring voter attitudes right after the 2016 election shows that negative attitudes toward feminism and working women pushed people toward the GOP and Trump. I spoke with the researcher who asked the questions.

