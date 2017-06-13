Bob Dylan’s Speech, Uber’s Troubles, and Republican Plans for Medicaid

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Self-fulfilling prophecy: Republicans have been calling Medicaid broken for years. Jordan Weissmann writes that an Obamacare repeal would finally turn the program into the mythical shambles of the right’s imagination.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Off my plate: Uber can’t stop digging itself deeper into trouble as it tries to handle multiple problems at the same time. The company isn’t doing itself any favors by trying to fix its management problems via outsourcing, Daniel Gross observes.

Advertisement



“Lust for vengeance”: Did Bob Dylan lift some parts of his Nobel Prize speech not from Moby-Dick itself, but from the Sparknotes for Melville’s classic? Armed with a comparison chart, Andrea Pitzer investigates.

Part-timer: Lara Bazelon is divorced and in a happy co-parenting relationship. She finds that being a full-time single mom for five days, then living solo for the next five, suits her just fine.

For fun: Kevin Durant celebrates awkwardly.

He’ll get it one day,

Rebecca