Trump’s War on the Press, Neil Gorsuch as Legacy, and Wednesday’s Impeachment Talk

May 17 2017 5:54 PM

The Angle: Ominous Rumbles Edition

Slate’s daily newsletter on Trump’s war on the press, Neil Gorsuch as Trump legacy, and Wednesday’s impeachment talk.

When will other Democrats be willing to join Maxine Waters in using the I-word?

Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

That special word: On Wednesday, Democrats were inching somewhat closer to referring openly to a possible Trump impeachment. Michelle Goldberg talked to a few and found that caution still rules the day; elected Democrats are “approaching the Trump implosion like lawyers, not champions of the resistance.”

Meanwhile, in the GOP: Republicans seem to be running out of bland words to use to talk around the Russia–Trump issue, Jim Newell finds. Right now, the party line is that the constant Trump fiascos are “distractions.”

Against the press: The recent revelation that Trump asked James Comey if he could jail reporters who published classified information should come as no surprise, Will Oremus writes. Trump’s war on the “media elite” has always been real.

The real legacy: The ascension of Neil Gorsuch to the Supreme Court will probably live on as Trump’s most significant accomplishment. But “no matter how long Gorsuch stays on the bench,” Mark Joseph Stern writes, “his legacy—and his court itself—will be permanently tainted by Trump’s turpitude.”

