Neil Gorsuch will be the enduring symbol of a disastrous presidency.

Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty Images

Mark Joseph Stern Mark Joseph Stern is a writer for Slate. He covers the law and LGBTQ issues.

Gorsuch’s ascension to the high court may well be Trump’s most influential act as president. Given the lengthy tenure of most modern justices, Gorsuch could still be pulling the Supreme Court to the right in 2045. But this week’s revelations are just the latest reminder that Gorsuch will never be quite like any other justice. He will always be Trump’s justice, a symbol of his disastrous (and possibly brief) presidency, forever stained by the egregious corruption of the man who nominated him. Gorsuch will be around for decades, helping to shape American law. But no matter how long he stays on the bench, his legacy—and his court itself—will be permanently tainted by Trump’s turpitude.

Advertisement



No matter what happened during Trump’s presidency, Gorsuch was destined to go down in history with an asterisk next to his name. The justice assumed a seat Republicans stole from President Barack Obama by refusing to hold hearings, let alone a vote, for Merrick Garland. This unprecedented blockade was an appalling political heist, diminishing the court’s independence in an effort to preserve its conservatism. Anyone who agreed to take this stolen seat was bound to be viewed as illegitimate by a broad swath of the country.

Get Slate in your inbox.

After the Senate confirmed Gorsuch, political commentators opined that Trump had lodged his first major victory as president. It may prove to be his only major victory. Whether or not the end is truly nigh for Trump, it’s clear his administration will remain mired in paralyzing controversies. Trump entered office with a legitimacy gap, having lost the popular vote and benefited from foreign meddling. From Day One, he had precious little political capital to spend on his agenda. Now he must use all of it to battle calls for impeachment.

Perhaps Trump will decide to step down under pressure or face impeachment and removal from office; perhaps he will serve out the rest of his term, embattled and embittered. Either way, it seems increasingly likely that the rest of his agenda will founder, leaving Gorsuch as his sole triumph. Gorsuch’s fate is thus intertwined with Trump’s to an unusual extent. His name will always be a reminder of the degree to which Republicans debased themselves and their country to maintain control of the Supreme Court.