Digital Catapults, Bat Flipping, and Election Integrity

Uh-oh: President Trump has tapped Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to co-lead a commission to investigate voter fraud and voter suppression. That's not good, Jamelle Bouie writes. Any commission with Kobach on it will probably produce only voting restriction.

Rebecca Onion



This week's chump: Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general once famous for even-handed integrity, is the president's fall guy in the Comey firing. What happened to Rosenstein could happen to anyone who serves Trump, Leon Neyfakh observes.

Abandoned: Kiran Nazish, in touch with many Syrians on the ground, reports that they wonder whether the Trump who acted against Bashar al-Assad a month ago plans ever to intervene on their behalf again.

For fun: The gleeful bat flipping of Odubel Herrera.

