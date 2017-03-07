The GOP Health Care Plan, Doctors’ Lessons for Cops, and the Real Villain of Get Out

Alex Wong/Getty Images

“Punchline to a slow-boiling joke”: The newly released Republican health care plan looks a lot like Obamacare, but stingier and weaker, Jordan Weissmann writes. It’s the result of a set of arcane procedural rules and the GOP’s own years-long campaign to back itself into a political corner.

King Kong reversed: Jordan Peele’s Get Out finds the horror in white liberal racism. Aisha Harris notes that the movie’s scariest villain subverts a centuries-old racist trope. [Warning: Spoilers for Get Out abound at that link.]

Cops, learn from docs: The field of medicine has its “never events,” such as leaving an instrument in a patient after surgery. The patient safety movement has dramatically reduced those mistakes. Could law enforcement adapt its lessons to their own work—and prevent unnecessary deaths?

For fun: Watch the first-ever underwater footage of the elusive True’s beaked whales.