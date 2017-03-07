Republicare Edition
Slate’s daily newsletter on the GOP health care plan, doctors’ lessons for cops, and the real villain of Get Out.
“Punchline to a slow-boiling joke”: The newly released Republican health care plan looks a lot like Obamacare, but stingier and weaker, Jordan Weissmann writes. It’s the result of a set of arcane procedural rules and the GOP’s own years-long campaign to back itself into a political corner.
King Kong reversed: Jordan Peele’s Get Out finds the horror in white liberal racism. Aisha Harris notes that the movie’s scariest villain subverts a centuries-old racist trope. [Warning: Spoilers for Get Out abound at that link.]
Cops, learn from docs: The field of medicine has its “never events,” such as leaving an instrument in a patient after surgery. The patient safety movement has dramatically reduced those mistakes. Could law enforcement adapt its lessons to their own work—and prevent unnecessary deaths?
For fun: Watch the first-ever underwater footage of the elusive True’s beaked whales.
Looking at whales on a loop and feeling pretty chill about it,
Molly