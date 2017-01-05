Megyn Kelly’s History of Racism, the Mortgage Interest Deduction, and the Prospects for President Trump

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Never forget: Approving coverage of Megyn Kelly’s move to NBC runs the risk of redacting Kelly’s history as a racial demagogue, Jamelle Bouie writes. While she worked at Fox News, Kelly whipped up nonstories about the New Black Panther Party, repeatedly welcomed Mark Fuhrman as an “expert” in police violence, and insisted that Santa was white.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



Next Carter?: Looking at trends in political history, Reihan Salam thinks Donald Trump has a chance of becoming the next FDR—or else the next Jimmy Carter. Whether the Trump presidency is transformative to the American political order, or a failure that makes way for a powerful Democratic president, is yet to be seen.

Advertisement



Middle-class loss: If Republicans kill the mortgage interest deduction, as Jordan Weissmann writes they may, homeowners whose properties are assessed at relatively modest values will suffer.

Who will speak for the world?: Donald Trump’s presidency leaves the global liberal order without a champion. What will happen to shared international norms while he’s at the helm? Yascha Mounk wonders.

For fun: Stephen Colbert, Donald Trump, and kitten memes.

Hey, why not,

Rebecca