Donald Trump Followed a Twitter Account That Just Posts Kitten Memes, and Stephen Colbert Is Loving It

Still taken from the video

Donald Trump’s Twitter was one of the targets of Stephen Colbert’s Late Show monologue Wednesday night (as it so often is), with Colbert mocking Trump’s public distrust for intelligence agencies and using Julian Assange as a source of information about the Russian hack. But Trump was involved with at least one Twitter-related story this week that does not give us reason to actively fear for the safety and security of the nation: The revelation that his official account briefly followed, then unfollowed, the handle @EmrgencyKittens, dedicated to adorable feline photos and cat memes. As Colbert notes, Trump only follows a handful of people on Twitter—even Barack Obama doesn’t make the cut—making the follow all the more significant.

It's a Meowntain. But he unfollowed before the punchline. pic.twitter.com/emcQanPx4Y — Emergency Kittens (@EmrgencyKittens) January 2, 2017

The big joke, of course, is that cats are sometimes known as pussies and vaginas are sometimes also referred to as pussies. “That must be strange for Trump to see,” Colbert said of one photo of a cat clutching a man’s arm. “A man being grabbed by a pussy? It’s so unusual,” he quipped. Get it? It’s funny because our president-elect was once caught on tape bragging about committing sexual assault. Comedy!

Advertisement

