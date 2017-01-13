Ben Carson’s Confirmation, Trump and Reality TV, and Criminal Justice in Oregon

Doug Pensinger/Getty Images

Don’t know, don’t care: On Thursday, during Ben Carson’s confirmation hearings for the position of secretary of housing and urban development, Henry Grabar saw a man who has zero apparent interest in the very topic that preoccupies his future department—“the role that housing plays and has played in American life.”

Rebecca Onion



In a blue state: Robert J. Smith investigates the reasons why Oregon has such a high rate of incarceration for its black population, finding a small group of militant prosecutors at the heart of a toxic system.

The dangers of doubt: The very fact that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has met with Donald Trump and apparently been offered a position leading a commission on vaccine safety has the potential to sow dangerous seeds of paranoia, Brian Palmer writes. Look at what happened before, when public health experts deferred to unfounded fears and discontinued the use of the preservative thimerosal.

Fight fight fight: Kathryn VanArendonk thinks the rhythms and tropes of reality TV are key to understanding Donald Trump's propensity to quarrel, take offense, and instigate drama at every turn.

For fun: An IUD should be one of the new Monopoly game pieces!

Why not,

Rebecca