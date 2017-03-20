Try Our iOS App and Get Slate Plus Free for 90 Days

Slate

Originally, Slate was a website. Now Slate has a website.

In case the difference isn’t clear: You might be reading this article on our website, slate.com. Or you might be reading it in your phone’s Facebook app or Apple’s News app, on a page that didn’t come from slate.com at all. And what about the people who are not reading this article at all, but who listen to every episode of the Political Gabfest? Aren’t they Slate fans too?

Gabriel Roth Gabriel Roth is a Slate senior editor and the editorial director of Slate Plus.



There is no single canonical form of Slate. But if you’re a Slate superfan, you might find that the purest, ripest form of Slate is our iOS app, available free in the App Store. It’s where you can find all our stories and podcasts in one place, beautifully laid out and quick to load.

If that sounds appealing, you’re the kind of person we want to try Slate Plus, Slate’s membership program. And that’s why we’re giving away 90 days of Slate Plus free when you check out the app.

Slate Plus members get exclusive content, extended ad-free podcasts, an extra answer from Dear Prudence every week, and a lot more. (They also don’t see any ads in the app, which makes it even faster and more readable.) We think 90 days is more than enough to hook you on Plus—but if you’re not sold, you can cancel any time within the trial period and pay nothing.