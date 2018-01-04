The Powerful Myth Behind a Discovery That Saved Millions of Children From Certain Death

This video is part of a series on diabetes produced by the Science Communication Lab . It’s published here in partnership with Slate .

Just 100 years ago, Type 1 diabetes meant certain death for millions of children. The discovery of insulin in the early 1920s changed all that—but it also helped fuel a powerful myth that still affects how we see science today. “Dr. Banting’s Miracle Drug,” the short documentary above, peels back the layers of this myth and reveals what it really takes to achieve a scientific breakthrough.