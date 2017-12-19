 Why fat is so important to the human body, and why we hate it.

For Humans, Fat Is As Essential As the Heart or Liver. Why Do We Hate It?

For Humans, Fat Is As Essential As the Heart or Liver. Why Do We Hate It?

Slate
Science
The state of the universe.
Dec. 19 2017 11:16 AM

A Brief History of Fat

Fat is a complex organ, as essential to human life as the heart or liver. Why do we hate it?

171219_SCL_History-Of-Fat

This video is part of a series on diabetes produced by the Science Communication Lab. It’s published here in partnership with Slate.

1712_SCL_Science-Communication-Lab-Horizontal

There is perhaps no part of the human body more maligned than fat. It’s considered ugly, unnecessary, and unhealthy. But fat is actually a complex organ, as essential to human life as a heart or liver.

Advertisement

The short documentary above, “A Brief History of Fat,” challenges us to rethink fat by explaining why we have it, how it works, and how it may make us sick. It turns out cutting-edge science is uncovering the wonders of fat, and it’s time the rest of us gave it a second look. Watch the video above, and stay tuned for future episodes of the series.

One more thing

Since Donald Trump entered the White House, Slate has stepped up our politics coverage—bringing you news and opinion from writers like Jamelle Bouie and Dahlia Lithwick. We’re covering the administration’s immigration crackdown, the rollback of environmental protections, the efforts of the resistance, and more.

Our work is more urgent than ever and is reaching more readers—but online advertising revenues don’t fully cover our costs, and we don’t have print subscribers to help keep us afloat. So we need your help.

If you think Slate’s work matters, become a Slate Plus member. You’ll get exclusive members-only content and a suite of great benefits—and you’ll help secure Slate’s future.

Join Slate Plus