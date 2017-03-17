The Cartoonist Studio Prize: a Shortlist of the Best Print and Web Comics

The Slate Book Review and the Center for Cartoon Studies are proud to announce the nominees for the fifth annual Cartoonist Studio Prize. The winner in each of our two categories will be announced April 10; each winner will receive $1,000. The nominees were selected by Slate’s Jacob Brogan; the faculty and students at the Center for Cartoon Studies, represented by Jarad Greene; and this year’s guest judge, Karen Green, curator for comics and cartoons at Columbia University’s Rare Books and Manuscripts Library.