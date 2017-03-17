The Cartoonist Studio Prize: a Shortlist of the Best Print and Web Comics

Slate is an Amazon affiliate and may receive a commission from purchases you make through our links.
The Cartoonist Studio Prize Shortlists
The best print and web comics of the year, selected by the Slate Book Review and the Center for Cartoon Studies.
The Slate Book Review and the Center for Cartoon Studies are proud to announce the nominees for the fifth annual Cartoonist Studio Prize. The winner in each of our two categories will be announced April 10; each winner will receive $1,000. The nominees were selected by Slate’s Jacob Brogan; the faculty and students at the Center for Cartoon Studies, represented by Jarad Greene; and this year’s guest judge, Karen Green, curator for comics and cartoons at Columbia University’s Rare Books and Manuscripts Library.
Last year’s winners: Carol Tyler for Soldier’s Heart: The Campaign to Understand My WWII Veteran Father and Boulet for “I Want to Believe.”
The Cartoonist Studio Prize for Best Print Comic of the Year: 2016 Shortlist
Burt’s Way Home by John Martz. Koyama Press.
Canopy by Karine Bernadou. Retrofit and Big Planet Comics.
Hilda and the Stone Forest by Luke Pearson. Flying Eye Books.
Libby’s Dad by Eleanor Davis. Retrofit and Big Planet Comics.
March: Book 3 by John Lewis, Andrew Aydin, and Nate Powell. Top Shelf.
Rolling Blackouts by Sarah Glidden. Drawn and Quarterly.
Rosalie Lightning by Tom Hart. St. Martin's Press.
The Art of Charlie Chan Hock Chye by Sonny Liew. Pantheon.
The Longest Day of the Future by Lucas Varela. Fantagraphics.
We All Wish for Deadly Force by Leela Corman. Retrofit and Big Planet Comics.
The Cartoonist Studio Prize for Best Web Comic of the Year: 2016 Shortlist
Greek Diary by Glynnis Fawkes
“I Trained to Fight the Enemy” by Jess Ruliffson
Normel Person by Lauren Weinstein
On a Sunbeam by Tillie Walden
“On Beauty” by Christina Tran
“Rejected Anthology Submission” by Meghan Lands
Riverbound by Päivi Niinikangas
“The Secrets in My Mother's Nightstand” by Sophia Wiedeman
The Unofficial Cuckoo’s Nest by Luke Healy
Wonderlust by Diana Nock
Congratulations to all 20 of our nominees. We’ll announce the winners in the April issue of the Slate Book Review.