Nov. 2 2017 7:30 PM

Chicago Theater Works, 1113 W Belmont Ave, Chicago (map)

Tickets: $25

Featured Speakers

Called a “celebration of human awkwardness” by NPR, the Why Oh Why podcast from Panoply explores the quirks of modern dating. Join host Andrea Silenzi for a live podcast taping, including an old-fashioned dating game featuring Chicago’s most eligible bachelors and bachelorettes.

Why Oh Why is presented as part of The Fest, curated by Third Coast International Audio Festival, a spectacular two-week lineup of live podcasts in Chicago this November, in venues across the city. See more at www.thefestchicago.org.

Andrea Silenzi

Andrea Silenzi hosts the Panoply podcast Why Oh Why.

