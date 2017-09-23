Trumpcast Live in Austin      

Just added! Jill Abramson, former executive editor of the New York Times, and U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas.

Join Slate’s Trumpcast for a live show in Austin, Texas! In collaboration with the Texas Tribune Festival, your favorite political podcasters for the Trump age, chairman of The Slate Group Jacob Weisberg, Slate chief political correspondent Jamelle Bouie, and author Virginia Heffernan, will be joined by special guests for a bold and witty conversation on the latest from the Trump administration.

Tickets to the live Trumpcast are separate from festival passes. If you are a Slate Plus member, you will receive a 30 percent discount off your ticket to the show. Use your Upcoming Events tool in the Slate Plus dashboard on the right side of the Slate Plus home page to receive your individualized discount code.

If you’d like to become a Slate Plus member, click here.

In addition to their live show, Jacob, Jamelle, and Virginia will be part of conversations throughout the Texas Tribune Festival. The full program has been announced. Engage with 250+ speakers including U.S. Sen.Ted Cruz, renowned journalist Dan Rather, Planned Parenthood’s Cecile Richards, and many more. Join us for a weekend filled with interactive panels, lively receptions, and networking opportunities. Check out the full program here.

As a Slate reader, use promo code SLATE for $50 off your registration! Register today, and we hope to see you there!