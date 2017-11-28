 The Gist Live: Pesca on the Potomac

Nov. 28 2017 7:30 PM

The Hamilton, 600 14th St NW, DC (map)

Tickets: $25 - $45

Mike Pesca

Mike Pesca is making his way to the Potomac for The Gist’s first-ever live show in Washington, DC! Get your much-needed dose of culture and politics from your favorite podcast host, Mike Pesca. He'll be joined by Gist regulars and special guests to discuss the most compelling and thought provoking topics of the week. As with every episode of The Gist, it will end with the Spiel.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the live show.

If you are a Slate Plus member, you will receive a 30 percent discount off a select number of seated general admission tickets.

If you’d like to become a Slate Plus member, click here.

Mike Pesca

Mike Pesca is the host of the Slate daily podcast The Gist. He also contributes reports and commentary to NPR.

