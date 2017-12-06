We're excited to announce that They Might Be Giants will be performing live at the show! This is an event you won't want to miss.

If you could make one legal thing illegal, what would it be? Should you make America better by marrying someone with reprehensible political beliefs? What’s the best way to lie to avoid a social situation that you don’t want to be in? Join Emily Bazelon of the New York Times Magazine, John Dickerson of Face the Nation, and David Plotz of Atlas Obscura for a special live Political Gabfest conundrum show. Watch the hosts’ thoughtful and hilarious consideration of tough puzzles like these and challenge them with your own.

For a very limited number of fans, there will be a pre-show cocktail hour with the hosts from 6–7 p.m. Those who purchase the ticket package will receive one complimentary drink with the hosts before the show. The venue will be within a short walk of the theater, and an email with location will go out two weeks prior to attendees.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for the live show.

