Why the SNL women's statement is not the same as Lena Dunham's.

Getty Images

If there’s one thing this moment of sexual reckoning has taught us, it’s that we should listen to women. But does that extend to the women speaking up to defend the men other women have accused of sexual harassment? This last week has seen multiple high-profile women ripped apart for coming in to bat for the accused. On Friday, there was Lena Dunham’s now-retracted defense of Girls writer Murray Miller. Tuesday morning saw the release of a letter of support for Al Franken from the women he worked with on Saturday Night Live:

We feel compelled to stand up for Al Franken, whom we have all had the pleasure of working with over the years on Saturday Night Live (SNL).

What Al did was stupid and foolish, and we think it was appropriate for him to apologize to Ms Tweeden, and to the public. In our experience, we know Al as a devoted and dedicated family man, a wonderful comedic performer, and an honorable public servant. That is why we are moved to quickly and directly affirm that after years of working with him, we would like to acknowledge that not one of us ever experienced any inappropriate behavior; and mention our sincere appreciation that he treated each of us with the utmost respect and regard.

We send our support and gratitude to Al and his family this Thanksgiving and holiday season.

People were quick to compare the two, saying the SNL letter had “shades of Lena Dunham” and that the women of SNL should have “learned from Lena Dunham’s mistake.”

In Dunham’s letter defending Girls writer Murray Miller, she declared that Miller was the “wrong target” and suggested that this was “one of the 3 percent of assault cases that are misreported every year” while having no way to know personally whether the specific claim was true. Her statement was a pretty astonishing display of hypocrisy for a very public feminist who, as recently as August tweeted, “Things women don’t lie about: rape.” But it feels unproductive to paint the SNL women’s letter with the exact same brush.

The statement from 36 SNL women is deeply imperfect. The opening line “We feel compelled to stand up for Al Franken” initially positions itself too directly as a rebuttal to Franken’s accuser instead of an attempt to provide some separate context. The phrasing “we would like to … mention our sincere appreciation that he treated each of us with the utmost respect and regard”—in other words, they “appreciate” being treated like human beings— strikes a strange note. But the statement is no Lena Dunham 2.0. It did not aim to assassinate Tweeden’s character or diminish her claim. While the SNL women could have chosen stronger language than “foolish and “stupid,” they accepted that what Franken did was wrong. Their intention was not to slander Tweeden, but to testify—after years of sharing a workplace with Franken—about what their own experiences were like.