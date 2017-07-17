Swole Jeff Bezos is exactly the meme the world needed.

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Most people know that online firearm sales create big loopholes that allow customers to bypass background checks—but who knew e-commerce pioneer Jeff Bezos was hawking guns like these?! The Amazon CEO and Washington Post owner showed up to an Idaho conference in a skintight T-shirt last week, displaying a set of arms most reasonable observers would classify as assault weapons.

Bezos used to be a giant baby-faced, Kevin-Spacey-faced nerd who sold textbooks on a website and looked ecstatic merely to be alive. Now, he’s buying up bougie grocery stores and publishing a newspaper with a metal-ass tagline. He’s in the putting businesses out of business business, and he’s got the muscle and shaved head to prove it.

This extreme dome makeover has inspired Twitter people to make a meme of sorts.

Former and current Jeff Bezos is literally the 'you vs. the guy she told you not to worry about' meme. pic.twitter.com/NNA2LlFxy8 — Yoni Mernick (@OriginalYoni) July 14, 2017

Amazon CEO @JeffBezos:

1998: "I sell books."

2017: "I sell whatever I want." pic.twitter.com/TzCxnu9Yap — Khalil Sehnaoui (@sehnaoui) July 15, 2017

Happy to see Jeff Bezos has taken his rightful place among America's favorite bald daddies pic.twitter.com/kVx6moYCH0 — Avery Hartmans (@averyhartmans) July 14, 2017

Whoa there! Looks like someone matured over summer vacation! Bezos has either been been spending some overtime moving boxes in an Amazon warehouse (probably not true, because as any girlfriend who does CrossFit will tell you, biceps are vanity muscles that don’t serve much practical function) or beefing up to intimidate any Trump-loving thugs who wish death upon the Washington Post. Either way, he has the body of a swole J.K. Simmons and the face of a non-swole J.K. Simmons. It’s a good look!