Texas Republican Who Was Never a Baby and Had No Mother Decries the Value of Maternity Care

Republicans love to make funnies, and what’s easier to laugh about than women? Inspired by the “women be shopping” and “women be talking” school of comedy, the men of the GOP have exactly one joke about health care: Men don’t need coverage for maternity care or mammograms, because men can’t have babies and don’t have breasts! Those are woman things.

Rep. Pete Olson, a Republican from Texas, tried his hand at the gag in his recent comments on the GOP’s current Trumpcare proposals, which would not entirely do away with the ACA mandate. Not cool, Olson said. “We have what’s called an X chromosome,” he joked to a fellow man on a Houston radio show, “which means we can’t have a baby.”

.@RepPeteOlson laughs about prenatal care cvrg: “We have what’s called an X chromosome, which means we can’t have a baby.” #HealthcareBill pic.twitter.com/3ZRvjdZHHj — NARAL (@NARAL) June 26, 2017

The scary thing is, everyone has an X chromosome—even men. It may be a small correction, but since this guy is currently trying to legislate health care out of the hands of poor people, medical accuracy seems important. If we can’t trust his faulty understanding of the very thing that marks the difference between the sexes, what else is he getting wrong? What’s next—men having babies after all?

Olson, who calls himself “a staunch defender of the unborn,” is also forgetting a very important part of pregnancy: the baby that comes out at the end. Sure, people with Y chromosomes don’t get pregnant, but they do grow inside women who are pregnant. Olson can’t have a baby, but once upon a time, he was a baby! Whatever maternity care his mother got when she was pregnant with him helped him grow into the healthy, thriving, intolerable jerkoff he is today.

The conservative position on health care is “I am not a woman, I had no mother, I was never a baby, I have never been weak and vulnerable” — Gabriel Roth (@gabrielroth) April 1, 2017

Babies are more likely to survive their first year of life when their mothers make doctors’ visits while pregnant. Pregnant women are far more likely to visit the doctor if their care is covered by insurance. It takes a brain capable of far more pretzel-twisting than mine to understand how men who argue that fertilized eggs are people who should be protected at all costs could turn around and argue that those all-important human eggs don’t deserve health care because the people who incubate them aren’t men.