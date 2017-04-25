Trump’s annual child-care tax break would give average American families less than $20.

According to Donald Trump, Donald Trump loves and respects women more than anybody in the world. That’s why he and daughter Ivanka have put forth a plan for affordable child care, an essential building block in the foundation of gender equality at home and in the workplace.

Christina Cauterucci Christina Cauterucci is a Slate staff writer.



But Trump’s child-care proposal, which Ivanka is currently trying to sell to Congress, would function more as a handout to wealthy families than as necessary support for families already struggling to afford child-care services. Parents would get the subsidy as a bracket-based tax deduction, meaning people with higher incomes would get more money back. When I wrote about the proposal in February, I surmised that the minimum-wage workers who pour Ivanka’s coffee and do her dry-cleaning would get less money toward their child-care expenses than Ivanka and her husband, who are multi-millionaires, would receive.

Advertisement



A new analysis from the Center for American Progress puts exact numbers to that likely outcome. Using the median income in Trump swing counties—counties that saw a 15 percent or more shift to the Republican candidate from 2012 to 2016—CAP estimated what the typical family in those counties would stand to gain from the president’s child-care proposal. Analysts found that a four-person family with two young children in these counties (located in Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia) would get a tax deduction more than 1,000 times smaller than the deduction a similar family in Trump’s old Upper East Side neighborhood would get.

The median family incomes in Trump swing counties hover between $61,000 and $73,000, and annual child-care expenses average around $6,000. Under Trump’s plan, these families would get barely anything—their deductions would top out between $0 and $20. (From the GOP’s perspective, the great thing about making this a tax deduction instead of a tax credit is that families too poor to pay income taxes don’t benefit at all.) The median family income on the Upper East Side, where child-care for two young kids regularly exceeds $20,000 a year, is $295,000. These families—the Trumps’ former neighbors—would get a $7,329 tax deduction under the Trump plan. Families earning up to $500,000 could claim a tax deduction under Trump’s plan, and those wealthier people would get an even larger sum.

This proposal does the opposite of what it should. Poorer families spend a larger percentage of their already limited incomes on child-care than wealthier ones, but they’d get a much smaller break on their taxes. If Donald and Ivanka Trump are truly committed to getting more women into the workforce and helping them succeed, as Ivanka claims in a Financial Times editorial published Monday, giving them less than $20 a year for child care isn’t the way to do it. And it gets worse: A tax deduction only comes once a year, around tax time, making it useless to a family that already can’t afford to pay all its child-care expenses up front.