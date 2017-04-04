How to channel your corporate brand into an #EqualPayDay tweet:

shironosov/Thinkstock

Equal Pay Day is the one day a year when women get paid equally to men. Oh, the shoes we will buy! Just kidding, it’s the day to talk about and protest the gender wage gap in America (by marking the point in the current year women would have to work until to earn as much as men made in the previous year). Naturally, one of the main ways to express your support is by using the #EqualPayDay hashtag. Supporting equal pay may be a no-brainer for some people—liberal politicians, women who want to be paid fairly for their work, the friends and families of said women—but it’s not so simple for some other prominent denizens of Twitter, namely brands. No one loves a hashtag more than a brand, but because brands represent big companies and big companies are one of the main perpetuators of the wage gap, well, you can see why tweeting for equal pay might pose a conundrum. Let’s review some of the ways companies are handling this hot potato.

Option #1: Say nothing.

Not nothing-nothing. You still have to tweet. Just not about #EqualPayDay.

In case you’re having a bad day, chicken sandwich. — Burger King (@BurgerKing) April 4, 2017

This way your customers won’t know if you support equal pay, but they also can’t accuse you of hypocrisy.

Option #2: Virtue-signal.

You’re not like those other companies; you care about equality.

Microsoft firmly supports equal pay for equal work. #EqualPayDay — Microsoft (@Microsoft) April 4, 2017

Your company cares so much it may have even partnered with Lean In to offer … 20 percent discounts on Luna Bars and donations on 20 percent of proceeds from Lyft rides?

Option #3: Virtue-signal, but back it up with real commitment.

Equality has been a Gap value since we first opened our doors in 1969. Learn more: https://t.co/sGDYZgR3OP #EqualPayDay pic.twitter.com/tEZDIRpaC4 — Gap (@Gap) April 4, 2017

Gap’s self-congratulatory “here, we made a sign out of jeans and it says Equal Pay Day” approach notwithstanding, the company announced an equal pay initiative in 2014 and now “conducts annual internal pay equality reviews” using independently validated data. Until other companies do the same, that wins Gap some bragging rights.

On #EqualPayDay & every day, we aim to #KeepClimbing. Today, we're proud to announce we're at 99% pay parity. pic.twitter.com/OVoTUHOAJl — Delta (@Delta) April 4, 2017

Delta may pat itself on the back for its Equal Pay Day participation, but it also has a 99 percent pay parity stat, a back-patting ace in the hole.

Option #4: Be a troll.

Co-opt the hashtag and make your opinions known! Ladies, maybe this is all in your heads?

Ladies, don't act like victims. Be fighters. You're not weak. Show em you're not to be f'd with. Be empowered, not whiners. #EqualPay — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) April 4, 2017

Option #5: Own your contradictions.

Say what you will about Ivanka, her brand never falters.