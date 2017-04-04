 How to channel your corporate brand into an #EqualPayDay tweet:

April 4 2017 4:39 PM

thinkstockphotos516824722
Look, our brand's special #EqualPayDay tweet is ready!

shironosov/Thinkstock

Equal Pay Day is the one day a year when women get paid equally to men. Oh, the shoes we will buy! Just kidding, it’s the day to talk about and protest the gender wage gap in America (by marking the point in the current year women would have to work until to earn as much as men made in the previous year). Naturally, one of the main ways to express your support is by using the #EqualPayDay hashtag. Supporting equal pay may be a no-brainer for some people—liberal politicians, women who want to be paid fairly for their work, the friends and families of said women—but it’s not so simple for some other prominent denizens of Twitter, namely brands. No one loves a hashtag more than a brand, but because brands represent big companies and big companies are one of the main perpetuators of the wage gap, well, you can see why tweeting for equal pay might pose a conundrum. Let’s review some of the ways companies are handling this hot potato.

Option #1: Say nothing.

Not nothing-nothing. You still have to tweet. Just not about #EqualPayDay.

This way your customers won’t know if you support equal pay, but they also can’t accuse you of hypocrisy.

Option #2: Virtue-signal.

You’re not like those other companies; you care about equality.

Your company cares so much it may have even partnered with Lean In to offer … 20 percent discounts on Luna Bars and donations on 20 percent of proceeds from Lyft rides?

Option #3: Virtue-signal, but back it up with real commitment.

Gap’s self-congratulatory “here, we made a sign out of jeans and it says Equal Pay Day” approach notwithstanding, the company announced an equal pay initiative in 2014 and now “conducts annual internal pay equality reviews” using independently validated data. Until other companies do the same, that wins Gap some bragging rights.

Delta may pat itself on the back for its Equal Pay Day participation, but it also has a 99 percent pay parity stat, a back-patting ace in the hole.

Option #4: Be a troll.

Co-opt the hashtag and make your opinions known! Ladies, maybe this is all in your heads?

Option #5: Own your contradictions.

Say what you will about Ivanka, her brand never falters.