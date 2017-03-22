Codes of Conduct Around Inclusion and Harassment Are a Sadly Necessary Trend

Rawpixel/Thinkstock

Within the last few years, “codes of conduct” have become such standard practice in tech settings that a conference or community without one is considered suspicious. Many open-source projects abide by a “contributor covenant” that forbids behavior like harassment and unwelcome sexual attention, for example. At Microsoft’s upcoming Build 2017 conference, the code states in part, “We do not tolerate harassing or disruptive behavior, messages, images, or interactions.” For Facebook’s annual developer conference next month, organizers have issued detailed community guidelines that includes a list of specific “conduct that is not OK,” including:

Derogatory or insensitive jokes, pranks, or comments

Slurs or epithets

Harassing photography or recording

Displaying or sharing images that are derogatory or sexually-oriented

Making offensive comments about people’s bodies or appearance

Recently, the March for Science became the latest STEM-related entity to clarify in writing that it does not tolerate harassment or bigotry. What many of these communities have in common is that are supposedly neutral, meritocratic spaces that in reality can be incredibly hostile to anyone not part of the majority culture. The protest, which takes place Apr. 22 in Washington, is intended to rally scientists and “science enthusiasts” to “support and safeguard the scientific community” in the context of the Trump administration’s confusing and alarming approach to science policy. But issues related to diversity and harassment have been a problem for the event from the start. Stat News reported Tuesday that “plans for the march are plagued by infighting among organizers, attacks from outside scientists who don’t feel their interests are fairly represented, and operational disputes.”

Broadly speaking, these were gestures in the direction of inclusiveness, but they also reeked of cluelessness. On Mar. 10, organizers released the fourth (!) version of their diversity policy. They also recently posted an online anti-harassment policy that includes the provision that “targeting individuals or communities with violent language, including statements that reflect racism, sexism, ableism, xenophobia, homophobia, transphobia, or any form of bigotry, will result in banning and/or blocking.” In another series of tweets this week, organizers again attempted to crack down in response to accusations that critics had been subject to “vile messaging”:

We’ve noticed that some people who claim to be supporting the March have been harassing women of color & other underrepresented minorities. — March for Science (@ScienceMarchDC) March 21, 2017