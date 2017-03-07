A Bronze Little Girl Has Arrived to Face Down the Wall Street Bull. Good Luck, Tiny One!

Brendan McDermid/Reuters

The statue of a bronze bull near Wall Street symbolizes American big business’s legendary take-no-prisoners attitude, but until this week, it never had a specific target to charge at. Now, a statue of a little girl has been plopped down directly in the bull’s path in downtown New York City’s Bowling Green Park. A helpless child about to be attacked by an angry wild animal: What a perfect metaphor for American society at this moment.

The sculpture, by artist Kristen Visbal, joins the bull just in time for International Women’s Day on Wednesday and is actually (groan) part of an ad campaign from investment management company State Street Global Investors and the advertising firm McCann. SSGA wants to use the new public art to call attention to gender diversity and is advocating for the companies it works with—there are some 3,500—to increase the number of women on their corporate boards. “Know the power of women in leadership,” says a plaque at the foot of the girl, according to the New York Daily News. “SHE makes a difference.” As Reuters reported, the team behind the new sculpture hopes it will stay in place for at least a month, and maybe longer.

