Melania Trump Thanked Emily Ratajkowski for Defending Her and “Support[ing] Women”

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images and Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

Let's try to sort out what’s going on with Emily Ratajkowski and Melania Trump. OK, so Melania Trump, you’ll recall, is our embattled first lady. And Ratajkowski you might know from her breakout performance in the “Blurred Lines” music video and movies like Gone Girl and We Are Your Friends. On Monday, Ratajkowski tweeted that a journalist she sat next to, presumably at a private event, had told her that Melania was a “hooker.”

Sat next to a journalist from the NYT last night who told me "Melania is a hooker." Whatever your politics it's crucial to call this out for — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017

what it is: slut shaming. I don't care about her nudes or sexual history and no one should. — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017

Gender specific attacks are disgusting sexist bullshit. — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) February 13, 2017

Later that day, Melania thanked Ratajkowski for her support.

Applause to all women around the world who speak up, stand up and support other women! @emrata #PowerOfEveryWoman #PowerOfTheFirstLady — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) February 14, 2017

Advertisement



The reporter was Jacob Bernstein of the New York Times, and on Tuesday Bernstein apologized for what he said.

This is a four part tweet. 1. I want to take ownership of a mistake I made. — Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) February 14, 2017

2. Speaking at a party in what I thought was a personal conversation, I nevertheless made a stupid remark about the first lady. — Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) February 14, 2017

3. My editors have made it clear my behavior was not in keeping with the standards of the Times, and I agree. — Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) February 14, 2017

4. My mistake, referring to unfounded rumors, shouldn’t reflect on anyone else and I apologize profusely. — Jacob Bernstein (@BernsteinJacob) February 14, 2017

So there you go: Don’t call anyone a hooker in the presence of Emily Ratajkowski, because she is not here for that. While protesting slut-shaming is a valid stance, if this seems like an annoying nontroversy, well, that might be an even more a valid stance. It’s not funny or amusing that a reporter saw fit to throw around the word hooker, but it’s also not clear that calling it out was the best use of Ratajkowski’s energies or platform. Much has been written about the riddle wrapped in an enigma wrapped in pearls that is Melania, and while it’s hard to say how much she should be held accountable for her husband’s politics (which she has at times upheld and other times seemed to distance herself from), I think we can all agree not to call her a hooker without patting ourselves on the back for it.

Then there’s Ratajkowski. In the modern fame pantheon, Ratajkowski occupies a special place in the emerging category of “woke models.” Most of her activism concerns owning your sexuality and fighting against objectification. So when she posts hot pictures, it’s not about getting likes or validation but about pushing back on the male gaze. (Her most brilliant move, though, in age when you are your handle, was to shorten her hard-to-spell name to just “emrata.” A master stroke.) Vogue has cataloged the times she has “fought the patriarchy” and she’s spoken to Glamour about sexual double standards. Witness her current pinned tweet, a word salad expressing vague sentiments of anti-anti-women-ness:

women choosing when and how they want to share their sexuality and bodies. — Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) November 30, 2016