The Kylie Jenner–Kylie Minogue trademark dispute was a battle of the old school vs. the new.

No trademark dispute in recent memory has been as Kylie contentious as the one between teen reality celebrity Kylie Jenner and pop star Kylie Minogue over their shared moniker. But for now, Minogue fans have an excuse to shadily hum “Can’t Get You Outta My Head” in the presence of anyone who’s Team Jenner, because this round went to the Australian singer.

The battle began in 2015 when Jenner first tried to register the “term” “Kylie” as a trademark. Last year, Minogue’s team shot back with a notice of opposition. Game, set, match, Kylie, said one Kylie to the other. But then last month, Minogue’s people withdrew the opposition—according to the BBC, this could mean that the two sides reached a settlement. Some outlets are reporting that Jenner’s trademark application was indeed rejected by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. In any case, Kylie seems to have won this one—Minogue, that is.

Minogue first shot to fame as a soap star in the U.K., following that up with her 1988 hit song “Locomotion” and a career total of 65 million albums sold. In documents obtained by Page Six, her team referred to Jenner as a “secondary reality television personality” with the potential to damage Minogue’s successful brand—her Wikipedia page says she’s “often known simply as Kylie,” after all.

It’s true that, as the youngest sibling of the Kardashian family, Kylie Jenner owes much of her fame to having grown up in front of cameras on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. But it’s also true that only an old-school pop star would consider “reality television personality” a dig in light of the way Jenner and her family have reinvented modern fame. Jenner has lately become a beauty mogul, hawking her lip kits far and wide on social media, and had planned to use the trademark to further her business interests.