Malia Obama in Mom Jeans, a Conundrum for These Fraught Times

Andreas Solaro/AFP/Getty Images

In the flood of political news from last week, you may have missed this important nugget: Malia Obama wore mom jeans to her internship in New York City. Though Malia’s official reign as first teen ended last month with her father’s term in the White House, she continues to hold, along with her sister Sasha, the unofficial distinction of coolest teen in the land. With these fateful mom jeans, though, she seems to have ascended to a fashion plane not comprehensible to mere mortals. Because if it wasn’t blasphemy to even think such a thing, I might venture to say that … I don’t … get … these jeans?

Malia Obama pictured in jeans and a crop top heading to her internship in New York https://t.co/wNPa17feG9 — Daily Mail US (@DailyMail) February 1, 2017

Advertisement



Interesting. Because from my view, she looked great not because of but in spite of these very ill-fitting, cutting-her-off-at-the-wrong-place jeans. She looked great the way a poised 6-foot-1, 18-year-old would look even if she were wearing a burlap sack. I picture Michelle looking on somewhere, having lived through the ’90s the first time, and biting her tongue. But such things are not for me to say. For I am not fashion, Malia Obama is fashion. If the choice is between Malia and her do-they-look-bad-on-purpose-or-is-this-what-good-looks-like-now mom jeans and the sleeveless anodyne newscaster looks of the Trump women, I know where my loyalties lie. And if these are the jeans that Malia has chosen to wear, well then I look forward to getting myself a pair in approximately three years when she has moved onto an even more confusing hipster look.