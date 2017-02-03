It’s OK if Melania isn't a traditional first lady. But taxpayers shouldn’t pay for her choices.

Mandel Ngan/AFP/Getty Images

In the seemingly endless first two weeks of the Trump presidency, Melania Trump made clear what many already suspected from her appearance on the campaign trail: She has no interest in being first lady. Melania has yet to appoint a social secretary, press secretary, floral designer, or White House chef, all roles that traditionally fall under the umbrella of the first lady’s office. She finally hired a chief of staff on Wednesday, and her press release about the appointment sounded kind of defensive. “I am putting together a professional and highly-experienced team which will take time to do properly,” she said in a statement.

As a result of Melania’s failure to appoint anyone to run the White House visitors office, tours of the White House have been suspended. Melania also hasn’t announced her platform—although she has stated an interest in addressing online bullying—or her social schedule. The coup de grâce? She’s not even living in the White House. The Trump administration says she will move from New York to Washington, D.C., at the end of son Barron’s current school year, but rumors swirled this week that she might stay in New York indefinitely.

In one sense, Melania’s refusal to hew to tradition is refreshing. It is undeniably retrograde that it is considered the president’s wife’s job to oversee the traditionally feminine realms of tours, meals, and flowers. And there’s something admirable in Melania’s apparent intention to keep her life the same as it was pre-presidency. (After all, she’s not the one who ran for president.) But can you imagine what the outcry on the right would have been if Michelle Obama had stayed in Chicago after her husbands inauguration, dragged her feet in staffing her office, and forced the White House to close its doors to the public? It would have been a front-page scandal. In a post-Trump era, no Republican is ever allowed to criticize a Democratic first lady for being insufficiently respectful of the dignity of the office.