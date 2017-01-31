Behold a Troubling New Trend: the Bodysuit Peekaboo

Photos via Asos, Madewell, Abercrombie.

In December, Fifth Harmony’s “Work From Home” was named the most watched music video of 2016, with over a billion views. In addition to a hard hat (the video is set at a sexy construction site), Fifth Harmony member Camila Cabello wears a green bodysuit in it, the leg holes peeking out over her low-slung jeans. The show of skin is especially prominent when Cabello does a dip and booty pop next to a concrete mixer (as one does). In mid-December, Cabello announced that she was leaving the girl group.

I’ve been wondering if there is a connection between these events. Cabello shows verboten upper-thigh skin; Cabello is cast out of Fifth Harmony? But maybe I have it backward—maybe it was more like: Cabello shows verboten upper-thigh skin; Cabello creates worldwide sensation; Cabello decides to pursue lucrative solo career? Because I fear showing this particular crescent of skin is becoming a thing.

Bodysuits have been a mainstay at trendy women’s retailers from Reformation to Topshop for the past year or so. To back up a little, this is a bodysuit:

It’s like a leotard or a one-piece bathing suit, and you can wear a bodysuit tucked into pants or a skirt, like so:

But why, why would you wear a bodysuit instead of a normal shirt? Because it looks good, mainly, and will cling closer to your body than a normal top. And also because fashion is an endless process of confusing reinvention.

So bodysuits are here to stay, and I’d mostly made peace with that. But then in the past few weeks, I started to notice a troubling trend of more and more bodysuit leg holes peeking out of pants, Cabello-style.

In a recent piece where Slate staffers predicted how America will change under President Trump, Michelle Goldberg prophesied, “Big hair, painful thong underwear, and spike heels will all have a comeback.” What if the bodysuit skin peek is the new version of a whale tail for our twisted new era, the latest beauty standard that seemed to pop up out of nowhere to oppress us anew? Call it the hip slip. The VLH (visible leg hole). The side moon. It’s part of a larger plague of holes and cutouts in all our clothing, of course—but it's altogether more discomfiting.