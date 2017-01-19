The Women’s March Has Announced Its Official Route and List of Speakers
The Women’s March on Washington has finally announced the route it’ll take this Saturday after a morning rally near the National Mall.
From the stage area at the intersection of 3rd Street and Independence Avenue SW, near the National Museum of the American Indian, demonstrators will march west on Independence to 14th Street NW. Then, they’ll turn right onto 14th, walk to Constitution Avenue, and take a left, marching west to 17th Street. There, near the Washington Monument and the White House’s Ellipse, the march will end. It’s a short march, but with tens of thousands of demonstrators expected, it’ll probably be slow going.
Organizers have also announced the list of speakers for the rally, which begins at 10 a.m. and is expected to last about three hours:
Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America
Sophie Cruz, who gave Pope Francis a letter advocating for immigrant rights
Janet Mock, author, LGBTQ activist, and television host
America Ferrera, actress
Angela Davis, civil rights activist and feminist scholar
Gloria Steinem, feminist activist and author
Ashley Judd, actress and activist
Scarlett Johansson, actress
Melissa Harris-Perry, writer, political scholar, and television host
Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers
Van Jones, political commentator and author
Michael Moore, documentary filmmaker
Rhea Suh, president of the Natural Resources Defense Council
Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington, D.C.
Ai-jen Poo, director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance
Erika Andiola, immigration activist and former Bernie Sanders campaign worker
Ilyasah Shabazz, activist and daughter of Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz
J. Bob Alotta, executive director of the Astraea Lesbian Foundation for Justice
LaDonna Harris, president of Americans for Indian Opportunity
Maryum Ali, gang prevention activist and daughter of Muhammad Ali
Melanie Campbell, president of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation
Rabbi Sharon Brous, founder of the IKAR Jewish community in Los Angeles
Sister Simone Campbell, executive director of NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice
Zahra Billoo, executive director of the San Francisco chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations
Amanda Nguyen, president of Rise and advocate for sexual-assault survivors’ rights
George Gresham, labor organizer
Sybrina Fulton, Lucia McBath, Maria Hamilton, and Gwen Carr, four of the Mothers of the Movement
Hina Naveed, co-director of the DRM Action Coalition and immigration activist
Judith Le Blanc, director of the Native Organizers Alliance
Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, executive director of MomsRising
Aída Hurtado, intersectional feminist scholar and author
Melissa Mays, clean-water activist in Flint, Michigan
Raquel Willis, communications associate at the Transgender Law Center
Roslyn Brock, chair of the NAACP’s national board of directors
Sister Ieasha Prime, Islamic scholar and activist
Wendy Carrillo, Standing Rock activist and congressional candidate from California
Dr. Cynthia Hale, pastor
Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez, Linda Sarsour, and Bob Bland Women’s March co-chairs
Interspersed with speakers will be performances from a wide range of musical artists:
Janelle Monáe
Maxwell
Indigo Girls
Mary Chapin Carpenter
Toshi Reagon
Samantha Ronson
DJ Rekha
MC Lyte
Angelique Kidjo
Emily Wells
St. Beauty
Beverly Bond
Alia Sharief
DJ Rimarkable
Amber Coffman
Climbing PoeTree
The march’s organizers have also promoted the existence of an “Artist’s Table,” a list of celebrities who’ve signed on to the very progressive platform of the Women’s March, but who may or may not be there in person. The list includes musicians like Carrie Brownstein, Talib Kweli, Rakim, and Ani DiFranco; actresses like Edie Falco, Uzo Aduba, Julianna Margulies, Jessica Chastain, and Tracee Ellis Ross; authors like Elizabeth Gilbert and Eve Ensler; and Alicia Machado, the former Miss Universe whom Trump has repeatedly tried to humiliate in public. It’s an impressive list of participants for a march that seems to be getting bigger and broader even two days before the event.