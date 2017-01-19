The Women’s March has announced its official route and list of speakers.

D Dipasupil/Getty Images for PFLAG National

The Women’s March on Washington has finally announced the route it’ll take this Saturday after a morning rally near the National Mall.

Christina Cauterucci is a Slate staff writer.



From the stage area at the intersection of 3rd Street and Independence Avenue SW, near the National Museum of the American Indian, demonstrators will march west on Independence to 14th Street NW. Then, they’ll turn right onto 14th, walk to Constitution Avenue, and take a left, marching west to 17th Street. There, near the Washington Monument and the White House’s Ellipse, the march will end. It’s a short march, but with tens of thousands of demonstrators expected, it’ll probably be slow going.

Organizers have also announced the list of speakers for the rally, which begins at 10 a.m. and is expected to last about three hours:



Cecile Richards, president of Planned Parenthood Federation of America

Sophie Cruz, who gave Pope Francis a letter advocating for immigrant rights

Janet Mock, author, LGBTQ activist, and television host

America Ferrera, actress

Angela Davis, civil rights activist and feminist scholar

Gloria Steinem, feminist activist and author

Ashley Judd, actress and activist

Scarlett Johansson, actress

Melissa Harris-Perry, writer, political scholar, and television host

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers

Van Jones, political commentator and author

Michael Moore, documentary filmmaker

Rhea Suh, president of the Natural Resources Defense Council

Muriel Bowser, mayor of Washington, D.C.

Ai-jen Poo, director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance

Erika Andiola, immigration activist and former Bernie Sanders campaign worker

Ilyasah Shabazz, activist and daughter of Malcolm X and Betty Shabazz

J. Bob Alotta, executive director of the Astraea Lesbian Foundation for Justice

LaDonna Harris, president of Americans for Indian Opportunity

Maryum Ali, gang prevention activist and daughter of Muhammad Ali

Melanie Campbell, president of the National Coalition on Black Civic Participation

Rabbi Sharon Brous, founder of the IKAR Jewish community in Los Angeles

Sister Simone Campbell, executive director of NETWORK Lobby for Catholic Social Justice

Zahra Billoo, executive director of the San Francisco chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations

Amanda Nguyen, president of Rise and advocate for sexual-assault survivors’ rights

George Gresham, labor organizer

Sybrina Fulton, Lucia McBath, Maria Hamilton, and Gwen Carr, four of the Mothers of the Movement

Hina Naveed, co-director of the DRM Action Coalition and immigration activist

Judith Le Blanc, director of the Native Organizers Alliance

Kristin Rowe-Finkbeiner, executive director of MomsRising

Aída Hurtado, intersectional feminist scholar and author

Melissa Mays, clean-water activist in Flint, Michigan

Raquel Willis, communications associate at the Transgender Law Center

Roslyn Brock, chair of the NAACP’s national board of directors

Sister Ieasha Prime, Islamic scholar and activist

Wendy Carrillo, Standing Rock activist and congressional candidate from California

Dr. Cynthia Hale, pastor

Tamika Mallory, Carmen Perez, Linda Sarsour, and Bob Bland Women’s March co-chairs

Interspersed with speakers will be performances from a wide range of musical artists:

Janelle Monáe

Maxwell

Indigo Girls

Mary Chapin Carpenter

Toshi Reagon

Samantha Ronson

DJ Rekha

MC Lyte

Angelique Kidjo

Emily Wells

St. Beauty

Beverly Bond

Alia Sharief

DJ Rimarkable

Amber Coffman

Climbing PoeTree