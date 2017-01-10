Why Clare Hollingworth, the Reporter Who Broke News of World War II, Is a Hero for Our Times

Francois Sully/manhhai/Flickr CC

Clare Hollingworth, who died Tuesday at 105, nabbed the “scoop of the century” in 1939 when she broke the news of the start of World War II as a 27-year-old cub reporter. Her swashbuckling career as a war and foreign correspondent spanned about as many continents as it did decades, and Hollingworth is remembered as much for her journalistic coups as she is for her antics and quips: She was accused of being a spy for both her native England and for other countries; she frequently slept in trenches and continued to occasionally sleep on the floor of her home into old age to keep from going soft; a few years ago, she told the Telegraph, which printed that first scoop, “I must admit that I enjoy being in a war.”

Readers in search of more war stories and old chestnuts from Hollingworth’s life will have no shortage of material to choose from: In addition to the New York Times, the Washington Post, the BBC, the Guardian, and others ran obituaries, and several journalists on Twitter are expressing their admiration for the career of a previously unknown-to-them boundary-breaking lady reporter. This outpouring isn’t surprising—of course journalists enjoy rollicking good stories of accomplished lives in journalism—but it is notable in light of how journalism has lately fallen in esteem in our culture at large (depending on who you ask, anyway). Journalism was already a profession in decline, in terms of economics, but 2016 saw an out-and-out attack on the press. Since the presidential election, the notion of fake news has dominated the national conversation, and much of the left has increasingly despaired that the Trump-led Republican Party simply doesn’t care about facts. As confirmation hearings for Trump’s Cabinet picks begin this week, Jeff Sessions, the nominee for attorney general, is publicly making no promises about whether journalists can expect to be jailed for doing their jobs under the Trump administration.

