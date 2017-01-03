With a Crayola-Clinique Collaboration, Infantilization Has Never Looked So Appealling

Clinique

When you’re a little kid, all you want to do is play with makeup, and it turns out this premise also works in reverse: When you’re a grownup, all you want to do is play with crayons. As proof of concept, I present to you Clinique’s new limited-edition collaboration with Crayola, a line that I and every other woman you know are currently furiously adding to carts and pinning on Pinterest. It’s kind of impossible to look at them and not burst into an emoji-laden reaction of pure glee. Makeup! That is also crayons! Why has no one ever done this before? I’m only half-joking when I say I think this combination deserves a Nobel Prize.

The lip colors look a lot like the Chubby Sticks that Clinique has been selling for years, except now they say Crayola on the side and have the brand’s trademark squiggly lines going round the tubes. Yes, those same squiggles that accompanied your childhood scribbling. While the line features Crayola signature color names like Razzmatazz and Tickle Me Pink, it doesn’t stray into more adventurous shades of the Crayola family like Macaroni and Cheese or Purple Mountain’s Majesty, sadly. For further nostalgia, if you buy the full set, the lip colors come in a cardboard box that borrows heavily from the classic yellow-and-green Crayola container.

