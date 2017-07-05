A Deep Digital Archive of Social Transformation in 1970s Berkeley

The Berkeley Revolution

A group of students at the University of California, Berkeley, has created a fascinating digital archive of that city's history in the 1970s. Berkeley was, the site's introduction explains, “the rare city in the United States where the transformations of the 1960s continued to gain momentum in the 1970s.” The project collects and digitizes some of the paper traces of that momentum.

Rebecca Onion Rebecca Onion is a Slate staff writer and the author of Innocent Experiments.



This is an archive of experimentation, offering handbooks, fliers, guidelines, journals, manifestos, and proposals. Here are a few of my favorites.

Above is the cover of a journal kept by Jodi Mae Mitchell, who left West Virginia for Berkeley in the early 1970s. The archive collects multiple pieces of her writing, tracking her experiences in Berkeley and then on a commune in Northern California.

This directory, produced in the South Bay, connected trans people through the mail. Click on the image above, or here, to access the document, which outlines the elaborate code the directory used to categorize potential correspondents by their interest in connection. Also fascinating is the directory's discussion of terminology, in which the editors identified terms they wouldn't be using, and explained under what circumstances they would apply the words transgender (“TG”) and transsexual (“TS”).

“Crash Pad Procedures,” a three-page document, explains how employees and volunteers of the Berkeley Free Church should connect people asking for a place to stay with local residents who had volunteered to house homeless youth for a night. The protocols, the archive explains, “indicate the importance that the Free Church placed on its relationships to those who offered their homes to the program.”

